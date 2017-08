June 7 (Reuters) - CERENIS THERAPEUTICS HOLDING SA:

* CERENIS THERAPEUTICS: POSITIVE RESULTS FROM THE CER-209 PHASE I SINGLE DOSE TOLERANCE STUDY FOR NAFLD AND NASH

* COMPLETION OF SINGLE DOSE TOLERANCE STUDY (SDT) FOR CER-209

* NO DRUG RELATED SAFETY NOR TOLERANCE ISSUES IDENTIFIED

* MULTIPLE DOSE TOLERANCE STUDY (MDT) NOW READY TO PROCEED

* PHARMACOKINETICS OBSERVATIONS SUPPORT CER-209 ONCE DAILY ORAL DOSING