July 12 (Reuters) - Ceres Inc

* Says it will sign a business and capital alliance agreement with bitbank Inc, on July 14

* Says two entities will cooperate on virtual currency and block chaining related business

* Says it will acquire shares of bitbank Inc for 850 million yen, effective July 31, and raise voting power to 29.9 percent

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/xigWKx

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)