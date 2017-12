Nov 30(Reuters) - Ceres Inc

* Says it will issue 500,000 new shares at the price of 1,470 yen per share (735 million yen in total), through private placement to CyberAgent, Inc., with a payment date on Dec. 18

* Proceeds will be mainly used for virtual currency and office relocation related payment

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/nR1P6f

