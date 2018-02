BRIEF-Certain Arcturus Therapeutics Shareholders Expressed Support For Former CEO Joseph Payne's Leadership

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd:

* FORMER CEO JOSEPH PAYNE SAYS HE WAS APPROACHED BY CERTAIN ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS SHAREHOLDERS, WHO EXPRESSED SUPPORT FOR HIS CONTINUED LEADERSHIP

* FORMER CEO PAYNE SAYS INTENDS TO DISCUSS WITH SUPPORTING SHAREHOLDERS POTENTIAL CHANGES TO COMPOSITION OF ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS BOARD, MANAGEMENT

* FORMER CEO PAYNE SAYS INTENDS TO DISCUSS WITH SUPPORTING SHAREHOLDERS HIS IMMEDIATE REINSTATEMENT AS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS

* FORMER CEO JOSEPH PAYNE REPORTS A 13.7 PERCENT STAKE IN ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS AS OF NOVEMBER 16, 2017 - SEC FILING

* FORMER CEO PAYNE - TO DISCUSS WITH SUPPORTING SHAREHOLDERS CHANGES INCLUDING ELECTION OF NEW DIRECTORS TO REPLACE ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS' BOARD MEMBERS