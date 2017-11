Nov 14 (Reuters) - Sensata Technologies Holding NV

* On Nov 7, certain indirect units of co entered amendment to credit agreement, dated as of May 12, 2011 - SEC filing​

* Pursuant to amendment, interest rate margins for term loan reduced to 0.75 pct for base rate loans, 1.75 pct for eurodollar rate loans​

* Pursuant to eighth amendment, base rate floor for term term loan was also reduced to 1.00 pct, among others​ Source text: (bit.ly/2zCvOVt) Further company coverage: