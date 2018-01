Jan 23 (Reuters) - Cerus Corp:

* CERUS REPORTS POSITIVE TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM CHRONIC ANEMIA PHASE 3 STUDY EVALUATING INTERCEPT RED BLOOD CELLS IN THALASSEMIA PATIENTS

* CERUS CORP - STUDY SUCCESSFULLY MET PRIMARY EFFICACY AND SAFETY ENDPOINTS

* CERUS CORP - FULL RESULTS OF STUDY ARE PLANNED FOR SUBMISSION AND PRESENTATION AT UPCOMING SCIENTIFIC CONFERENCES AND FOR PUBLICATION