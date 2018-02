Feb 26 (Reuters) - CERVED INFORMATION SOLUTIONS SPA:

* FY REVENUE EUR 401.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 377.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY ADJUSTED NET PROFIT EUR 98.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 92.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.27 PER SHARE

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 58.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 48.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* GROUP'S SCENARIO FOR 2018 CALLS FOR GAINS IN REVENUES AND EBITDA