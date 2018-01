Jan 19 (Reuters) - Cerved Information Solutions says:

* ITS UNIT WAS APPOINTED BY REV GESTIONE CREDITI TO ACT AS SPECIAL SERVICER OF 2 BILLION EUROS WORTH OF NON-PERFORMING LOANS OF BANCA DELLE MARCHE, BANCA POPOLARE DELL‘ETRURIA, CASSA DI RISPARMIO DI FERRARA, CASSA DI RISPARMIO DI CHIETI Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)