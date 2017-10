Aug 10 (Reuters) - Cervus Equipment Corp

* Cervus achieves record second quarter revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2017, board of directors approves normal course issuer bid

* Says revenue increased $62.6 million and 21% in q2 ended June 30, 2017, compared to same period of 2016

* Qtrly earnings per share adjusted - basic $0.46 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: