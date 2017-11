Nov 8 (Reuters) - Cervus Equipment Corp:

* Cervus announces record quarterly new agriculture equipment sales for the three months ended september 30, 2017

* Cervus Equipment Corp - qtrly ‍revenue $367.6 million, up 10%​

* Cervus EQUIPMENT CORP - qtrly earnings per share $‍0.57​

* Cervus Equipment Corp - qtrly ‍adjusted basic income per share $0.58

* Q3 earnings per share view c$0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S