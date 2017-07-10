FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
July 10, 2017 / 12:21 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Cesca Therapeutics says acquires cell processing systems of SynGen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Cesca Therapeutics Inc

* Cesca therapeutics acquires the cell processing systems of syngen under asset acquisition agreement

* Cesca therapeutics inc - wholly-owned subsidiary, thermogenesis corp., has entered into an asset acquisition agreement with syngen inc

* Cesca therapeutics inc- ‍representative of syngen's majority shareholder, bay city capital, has joined board of directors of themogenesis​

* Cesca therapeutics - philip coelho, co-founder and cto of syngen, has joined thermogenesis in chief technology officer role, effective immediately

* Cesca therapeutics inc- ‍in exchange for assets, thermogenesis granted syngen 20% of its common stock and paid a one-time cash payment of $1 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

