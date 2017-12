Dec 27 (Reuters) - Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co Ltd /Volvo:

* CEVIAN‘S GARDELL, ON VOLVO DEAL, SAYS “WE WERE APPROACHED BY GEELY AND HAVE BEEN NEGOTIATING FOR A WHILE”

* CEVIAN‘S GARDELL SAYS MONEY FROM DEAL WILL BE PUT TO WORK IN NEW INVESTMENTS

* CEVIAN‘S GARDELL SAYS “WE ARE CURRENTLY BUYING INTO ‘SOME’ COMPANY, AND HAVE SEVERAL OTHER COMPANIES WHERE WE ARE VERY CLOSE TO MAKING INVESTMENT DECISIONS” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)