July 17 (Reuters) - CF Corp:

* CF Corporation and Fidelity & Guaranty Life report on status of merger

* Says ‍both CF Corp and FGL are committed to close merger as soon as practicable​

* Says ‍both CF Corp. and FGL expect closing to occur in Q4 of 2017​

* CF Corp - ‍CF and FGL continue to expect deal closing to occur in Q4 of 2017​