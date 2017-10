Sept 26 (Reuters) - NASDAQ HELSINKI

* THE MINISTRY OF ECONOMIC AFFAIRS AND EMPLOYMENT GRANTS APPROVAL TO CGI NORDIC INVESTMENTS LIMITED‘S PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF ALL THE ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING SHARES OF AFFECTO PLC

* ‍CGI NORDIC INVESTMENTS LIMITED AND AFFECTO PLC HAVE ON 21 AUGUST 2017 ENTERED INTO A COMBINATION AGREEMENT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)