March 8 (Reuters) - Chakana Copper Corp:

* CHAKANA ANNOUNCES $6 MILLION BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* CHAKANA COPPER CORP - ‍BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OFFERING OF UP TO 6.7 MILLION SHARES AT PRICE OF $0.90 PER SHARE​

* CHAKANA COPPER - ‍INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO FUND EXPANSION OF PHASE 1 DRILL PROGRAM AT SOLEDAD COPPER GOLD PROJECT LOCATED IN PERU​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: