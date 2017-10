Oct 26 (Reuters) - Challenger Acquisitions Ltd

* ‍ANNOUNCES AN UPDATE ON NEW YORK WHEEL PROJECT IN WHICH COMPANY HAS AN EQUITY STAKE (US$3 MILLION)​

* ‍COURT HEARING IS SCHEDULED FOR OCT 26 WHERE NEW YORK WHEEL AND FORMER WHEEL CONTRACTOR WILL DISCUSS TRANSITION MATTERS

* BOARD ‍EVALUATING A NUMBER OF PROJECTS COMPANY BELIEVES HAS POTENTIAL TO OFFER NEAR AND LONG TERM REVENUE GENERATION PROSPECTS​