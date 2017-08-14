FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 14, 2017 / 11:11 PM / in 12 hours

BRIEF-Challenger ‍announces strategic relationship with MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Challenger Ltd

* ‍Announced a strategic relationship with MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc supported by a $500 million equity placement to MS&AD​

* MS&AD's holding will hold 6.3% stake and MS&AD has stated intention to grow its holding to 10% over next 12 months

* ‍Challenger ordinary shares will be issued at $13.06 per share; new shares issued to MS&AD will not be eligible for final 2017 dividend​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

