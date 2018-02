BRIEF-Challenger ‍Expects To Maintain A Fully Franked Dividend Payout Ratio Of 45 Pct To 50 Pct Of Normalised NPAT​

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Challenger Ltd:

* ‍EXPECTS TO MAINTAIN A FULLY FRANKED DIVIDEND PAYOUT RATIO OF 45% TO 50% OF NORMALISED NPAT​

* FOR FY18, CO ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE NORMALISED NET PROFIT BEFORE TAX GUIDANCE OF BETWEEN $545 MILLION & $565 MILLION

* ‍CONTINUES TO TARGET AN OVERALL NORMALISED PRE-TAX ROE OF 18% OVER MEDIUM TERM

* ‍FY18 ROE WILL BE AFFECTED BY HIGHER LEVELS OF CAPITAL FROM MS&AD EQUITY PLACEMENT​

* "ROE IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE FROM CURRENT LEVELS AS BENEFITS FROM NEW CAPITAL ARE GENERATED"