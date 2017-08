July 4 (Reuters) - CHAM PAPER GROUP HOLDING AG:

* ‍FOR H1 EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE AN OPERATING PROFIT OF CHF 9 TO 10 MILLION (PRIOR YEAR PERIOD CHF 5.2 MILLION) AT A SLIGHTLY LOWER REVENUE LEVEL OF AROUND CHF 100 MILLION (PRIOR YEAR PERIOD CHF 103.8 MILLION)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)