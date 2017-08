June 29 (Reuters) - Chang Wah Electromaterials Inc :

* Says the board agrees to sell 8 million shares of How Weih Holding (CAYMAN) Co Ltd (target firm), for totaling T$309.5 million

* Co is holding 15 million shares (22.07 percent stake) in target firm

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/cpRz5A

