Sept 22 (Reuters) - Groenlandsbanken A/S -

* Change in the board of The Bank Of Greenland

* Says board member Arne Ilannguaq Guldmann Petersen resigns from his position in Bank Of Greenland at end of October 2017.

* Says Elise Love Nikoline Zeeb will enter bank's board of directors with effect from 1st November 2017.