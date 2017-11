Oct 31 (Reuters) - Svenska Cellulosa SCA AB

* SCA says Mats Sandgren will leave his position as president of business area Forest as of April 1 2018​

* Says ‍Jonas Mårtensson, presently president of business area Wood, will take on position as president of business area Forest​

* Says ‍Jerry Larsson, presently manager of Obbola papermill, will take on position as president of business area Wood​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Johnson)