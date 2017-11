Nov 28 (Reuters) - ARENA.PL SA:

* LMB INVESTMENT FUND DECREASES ITS STAKE IN CO TO 69.85% FROM 74.45% IN CO‘S SHARES SALE TRANSACTION

* TOROX EKO INVESTMENT FUND BUYS 1 MILLION OF CO'S SHARES AND INCREASES ITS STAKE IN CO TO 9.86% FROM 5.24%