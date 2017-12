Dec 8 (Reuters) - Changshouhua Food Co Ltd:

* SANXING GREASE ENTERED SALE AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE CRUDE SUNFLOWER SEED OIL TO CORN INDUSTRY

* UNIT CORN INDUSTRY ENTERS 2017 PROCESSING AGREEMENT WITH YANTAI WANKE FOR TERM COMMENCING FROM 8 DEC AND EXPIRING ON 31 DEC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: