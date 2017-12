Dec 6 (Reuters) - Chanjet Information Technology Co Ltd :

* ‍NATIONAL TRUST TO SELL 120,000 DOMESTIC SHARES HELD BY NATIONAL TRUST TO CHUANGXIN INVESTMENT FOR RMB1.2 MILLION ​

* ‍NATIONAL TRUST, ENTRUSTED BY CO, ENTERED EQUITY TRANSFER AGREEMENT IV TO PURCHASE DOMESTIC SHARES FOR RMB13.1 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: