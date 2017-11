Nov 13 (Reuters) - Chanticleer Holdings Inc

* Chanticleer Holdings Inc Q3 2017 ‍revenue decreased 2.3 pct to $10.7 million from $11.0 million from Q2 16​ - SEC Filing

* Chanticleer Holdings Inc qtrly loss per share ‍$0.63​

* Chanticleer Holdings Inc says ‍also evaluating potential sale of co's domestic non-burger and international operations​ Source text: (bit.ly/2zzy3Jl) Further company coverage: