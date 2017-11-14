BRIEF-Chaparral Energy reports Q3 loss per share $0.42

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Chaparral Energy Inc

* Q3 loss per share $0.42

* Q3 revenue $76 million

* Chaparral Energy Inc - ‍incurred a net loss of $19.1 million in quarter, which includes a loss on derivatives of $15.4 million​

* Chaparral Energy Inc - ‍announced a joint drilling venture with Bayou City Energy​

* Chaparral Energy Inc - company produced 24.5 mboe/d during Q3 of 2017, three percent year-over-year increase

* Chaparral Energy - ‍drilling venture to fund 100-percent of drilling & completion costs associated with 30 stack wells in Garfield & Canadian counties​

* Qtrly ‍realized price of natural gas was $2.53 per thousand cubic feet (MCF), decrease from $2.69 per MCF in Q2 of 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: