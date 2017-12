Dec 6 (Reuters) - Chapmans Ltd:

* ‍SECURED TWO NEW STRATEGIC INVESTORS TO HELP FUND AND SUPPORT COMPANY‘S HIGH GROWTH INVESTMENT STRATEGY​

* CHAPMANS -ABU SAHID BIN MOHAMED HAS SUBSCRIBED FOR 65 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES IN CO AT A PRICE OF $0.005 PER SHARE FOR A 5% EQUITY INTEREST IN CO

* ‍TUANG NGUANG LAU HAS ALSO SUBSCRIBED FOR 65 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES AT PRICE OF $0.005 PER SHARE, FOR 5% EQUITY INTEREST Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: