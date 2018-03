BRIEF-Chargeurs FY EBITDA Up At EUR 54.6 Million‍​

March 7 (Reuters) - CHARGEURS SA:

* FY €533 MILLION IN REVENUE, UP 5.3% AS REPORTED AND 3.2% LIKE-FOR-LIKE ‍​

* IN 2018, FURTHER PROFITABLE GROWTH IN REVENUE AND ANOTHER YEAR OF ROBUST CASH FLOW

* FIVE YEARS OUT, MORE THAN €1 BILLION IN REVENUE AND TWICE AS FAST PROFITABLE GROWTH

* FY ATTRIB. NET PROFIT EUR 25.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 25.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY EBITDA EUR 54.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 48.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* RECOMMENDED 2017 DIVIDEND OF €0.60 PER SHARE, UP 9.1%.