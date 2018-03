March 8 (Reuters) - Charles & Colvard Ltd:

* CHARLES & COLVARD REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL FISCAL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.03 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 SALES ROSE 42 PERCENT TO $8.5 MILLION