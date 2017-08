BRIEF-Charles River Laboratories acquires Brains On-Line

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Charles River Laboratories International Inc

* Charles river laboratories acquires Brains On-Line

* Charles River Laboratories International Inc - ‍purchase price was approximately EUR 18 million in cash​

* Charles River Laboratories - ‍In addition to initial purchase price, deal includes potential additional payments of up to eur 6.7 million

* Charles River Laboratories International Inc says ‍it has acquired Brains On-Line, a contract research organization​