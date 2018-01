BRIEF-Charles River Laboratories Acquires KWS Biotest for GBP 15 Mln

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Charles River Laboratories International Inc:

* CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES ACQUIRES KWS BIOTEST

* CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL INC - PURCHASE PRICE WAS APPROXIMATELY £15 MILLION IN CASH

* CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL INC - ‍ TRANSACTION INCLUDES A POTENTIAL ADDITIONAL PAYMENT OF UP TO £3 MILLION BASED ON FUTURE PERFORMANCE​

* CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL INC - TRANSACTION IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL TO 2018 GAAP OR NON-GAAP RESULTS FROM OPERATIONS

* CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL INC - TRANSACTION IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL TO 2018 GAAP OR NON-GAAP RESULTS FROM OPERATIONS