BRIEF-Charles River Laboratories Q4 GAAP Loss Per Share $0.63

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Charles River Laboratories International Inc:

* CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES ANNOUNCES FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 RESULTS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AND PROVIDES 2018 GUIDANCE

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.40

* Q4 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.63

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 2.5 PERCENT TO $478.5 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.25, REVENUE VIEW $474.6 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES SEES 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $5.42 - $5.57

* CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES SEES 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $4.71 - $4.86

* SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH, REPORTED, FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF 7.2% TO 8.2%

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $5.58, REVENUE VIEW $1.99 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES - EXCLUDING MPI, 2018 EPS EXPECTED TO BENEFIT FROM HIGHER REVENUE, MODEST OPERATING. MARGIN IMPROVEMENT

* CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES - 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE INCLUDES GAIN OF $0.14 ON VENTURE CAPITAL INVESTMENTS

* CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES - 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE ALSO INCLUDES GAIN OF $0.14 FOR EXCESS TAX BENEFIT ASSOCIATED WITH STOCK COMPENSATION

* CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES SEES 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE INCLUDING MPI $5.67 - $5.82