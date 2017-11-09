FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Charles River Laboratories reports Q3 non-GAAP EPS of $1.30
Sections
Featured
Saudi says it has questioned 208 in corruption inquiry, $100 billion stolen
saudi arabia
Saudi says it has questioned 208 in corruption inquiry, $100 billion stolen
Global growth buoys earnings as third quarter fuels equity boom
market analysis
Global growth buoys earnings as third quarter fuels equity boom
Anti-Trump U.S. coalition tells UN climate talks - "we're still in"
environment
Anti-Trump U.S. coalition tells UN climate talks - "we're still in"
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 9, 2017 / 12:21 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

BRIEF-Charles River Laboratories reports Q3 non-GAAP EPS of $1.30

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Charles River Laboratories International Inc:

* Updates 2017 guidance​

* Announces third-quarter 2017 results from continuing operations

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.30

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.09

* Q3 revenue $464.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $458.7 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees ‍2017 revenue growth, reported 9.75 percent - 10.5 percent​

* Sees ‍2017 non-GAAP EPS estimate $5.08 - $5.18​

* Sees ‍2017 GAAP EPS estimate $3.95 - $4.05​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.10, revenue view $1.85 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.