BRIEF-Charles Schwab Corp Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.41​

* SCHWAB FOURTH QUARTER NET INCOME OF $597 MILLION CAPS RECORD YEAR

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 15 PERCENT TO $8.6 BILLION

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $2.21 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY ‍DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $0.41​

* - TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS AS OF DEC 31 WERE $3.36 TRILLION, UP 21% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

* - NEW RETAIL BROKERAGE ACCOUNTS FOR QUARTER TOTALED APPROXIMATELY 248,000, UP 36% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

* - AT QUARTER END, CLIENT ASSETS MANAGED BY WINDHAVEN TOTALED $8.1 BILLION, DOWN 10% FROM Q4 OF 2016

* - AT QUARTER END, CLIENT ASSETS MANAGED BY THOMASPARTNERS TOTALED $14.6 BILLION, UP 43% FROM Q4 OF 2016

* CHARLES SCHWAB - Q4, FY 2017 RESULTS IMPACTED BY TAX REFORM LEGISLATION − ONE-TIME TAX EXPENSE OF ABOUT $46 MILLION DECREASED EPS BY $0.03

* - AT QUARTER-END, ACTIVE BROKERAGE ACCOUNTS WERE 10.8 MILLION VERSUS. 10.6 MILLION AT Q3-END‍​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.41 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S