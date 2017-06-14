FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Charles Stanley FY swings to pretax profit of 8.8 mln stg
#Financials
June 14, 2017 / 6:12 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Charles Stanley FY swings to pretax profit of 8.8 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Charles Stanley Group Plc

* Reported profit before tax of £8.8 million vs £0.3 million loss a year ago

* Reported revenue in line with previous year despite disposal of non-core activities - £141.6 million (2016: £141.6 million)

* Total 2017 dividend increased 20 oct to 6.0 pence per share (2016: 5.0 pence per share)

* Funds under management and administration up 17.1pct to £24.0 billion (2016: £20.5 billion) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rachel Armstrong)

