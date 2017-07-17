FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 17, 2017 / 11:47 AM / 20 days ago

BRIEF-Charles W. Scharf appointed CEO of BNY Mellon to become chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Bank Of New York Mellon Corp

* Charles W. Scharf appointed CEO of BNY Mellon; to become chairman on January 1, 2018

* Bank of New York Mellon Corp - ‍gerald L. Hassell will remain chairman of board through his retirement on December 31, 2017​

* Bank of New York Mellon Corp - ‍gerald L. Hassell will continue to serve as chairman of board through December 31, 2017​

* Bank of New York Mellon Corp - Scharf was most recently chief executive officer and director of Visa Inc. from October 2012 through December 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

