June 30, 2017 / 8:27 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Chart to acquire Hudson Products

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Chart Industries Inc:

* Chart to acquire Hudson Products

* Chart Industries Inc says Hudson is expected to generate net sales of approximately $205 million in 2017

* Chart Industries Inc - management expects transaction to be accretive to adjusted earnings per share in first full year after closing

* Deal for $410 million in cash

* Chart Industries Inc - transaction will be funded by Chart's available cash on hand and debt under its current credit facility

* Chart Industries Inc - annual cost synergies of approximately $7 million are expected to be realized within two years after deal closing

* Chart Industries Inc - Hudson is expected to generate net sales of approximately $205 million in 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

