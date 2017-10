Aug 3 (Reuters) - Charter Communications Inc

* Charter offers $1.0 billion senior unsecured notes

* Subsidiaries intend to offer $1.0 billion in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2028​

* Intends to use net proceeds from sale of notes to pay related fees and expenses​

* Intends to use part of net proceeds from sale of notes for buybacks