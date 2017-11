BRIEF-Charter Court Financial Services Q3 loan book up 46.6 pct YoY

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Charter Court Financial Services Group Plc :

* CHARTER COURT FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP PLC - ‍Q3 LOAN BOOK UP 46.6% YEAR-ON-YEAR TO £4.8 BILLION​

* AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER ‍CUSTOMER DEPOSITS UP 34.6% YEAR-ON-YEAR TO £3.9 BILLION ​

* CHARTER COURT FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP PLC - ‍ON TRACK TO DELIVER FY17 TARGETS OUTLINED AT TIME OF IPO​

* CHARTER COURT FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP PLC - ‍2017 GROSS ORIGINATIONS TO BE MARGINALLY HIGHER THAN THAT OF 2016​

* CHARTER COURT FINANCIAL SERVICES - ‍LOOKING TO YEAR END, CONTINUE TO SEE SOLID DEMAND FOR BUY-TO-LET AND SPECIALIST RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGES​