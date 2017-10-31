FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Charter Hall Retail Reit says qtrly occupancy of REIT's portfolio was 98 pct
October 31, 2017 / 1:31 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Charter Hall Retail Reit says qtrly occupancy of REIT's portfolio was 98 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Charter Hall Retail Reit:

* FY18 guidance for operating earnings is expected to be 30.2 to 30.6 cents per unit​

* FY18 distribution payout ratio range expected to remain 90-95 percent of operating earnings​

* Qtrly occupancy of reit’s portfolio remained stable at 98 percent

* Combined specialty rent growth on new leases and renewals was 0.7 percent for quarter, compared to 0.2 percent for FY17​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

