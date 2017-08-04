FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Bonds News
August 4, 2017 / 1:51 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Charter prices $1.5 billion senior unsecured notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Charter Communications Inc

* Charter prices $1.5 billion senior unsecured notes

* Charter communications - notes will bear interest at a rate of 5.000% per annum and will be issued at a price of 100.0% of aggregate principal amount.

* Priced $1.5 billion in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2028

* Subsidiaries, CCO holdings LLC and CCO Holdings Capital Corp., priced $1.5 billion senior unsecured notes due 2028 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

