Nov 15 (Reuters) - Chartwell Retirement Residences :

* Chartwell announces a public offering of $245 million of trust units

* Says entered to agreement to issue to public in Canada, on a bought deal basis, 16.1 million trust units at $15.20/trust unit​

* Says to use about $202.7 million of proceeds to finance, in part, purchase price for acquisition of 4 retirement communities​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: