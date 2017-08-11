BRIEF-Check Point Software Technologies announces extension to the share repurchase program

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Check Point Software Technologies Ltd
* Check Point Software Technologies announces extension to the share repurchase program
* Check Point Software - under updated plan, effective immediately, co authorized to continue to repurchase up to $250 million of ordinary shares each quarter, up to $1 billion
* Check Point Software Technologies - share purchases under extended repurchase plan will take place in open market transactions or in privately negotiated transactions