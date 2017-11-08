BRIEF-Cheetah Mobile and Bytedance announce strategic cooperation on personalized content delivery services

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Cheetah Mobile Inc

* Cheetah Mobile and Bytedance jointly announce strategic cooperation on personalized content delivery services

* Cheetah Mobile - co, Bytedance entered definitive agreement whereby Bytedance will acquire News Republic for a total consideration of $86.6 million​

* Cheetah Mobile Inc - ‍Cheetah Mobile may elect to receive up to US$50 million of consideration in shares of Bytedance​

* Cheetah Mobile - ‍News Republic will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Bytedance after deal