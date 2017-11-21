BRIEF-Cheetah Mobile Q3 ‍non-GAAP income per ADS RMB 1.10

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Cheetah Mobile Inc

* Cheetah Mobile announces third quarter 2017 unaudited consolidated financial results

* Q3 revenue RMB 1.195 billion versus I/B/E/S view RMB 1.18 billion

* Cheetah Mobile Inc - ‍average number of global mobile monthly active users was 589.0 million in Q3 of 2017​

* Cheetah Mobile Inc - ‍ impairment of investments were RMB 65.5 million (US$9.8 million) in Q3 of 2017​

* Cheetah Mobile Inc - ‍diluted income per ADS increased to RMB0.95 (US$0.14) in Q3 of 2017​

* Cheetah Mobile Inc - ‍for Q4 of 2017, company expects its total revenues to be between RMB1,250 million and RMB1,310 million​

* Cheetah Mobile Inc - ‍non-GAAP diluted income per ADS was RMB1.10 (US$0.17) in Q3 of 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: