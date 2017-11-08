BRIEF-Chefs' Warehouse Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.11

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Chefs’ Warehouse Inc:

* The Chefs’ Warehouse reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.11

* Q3 sales $325.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $322.8 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $0.38 to $0.41

* Sees FY 2017 sales $1.29 billion to $1.3 billion

* Q3 pro forma earnings per share $0.11

* Chefs' Warehouse Inc sees ‍2017 modified pro forma net income per diluted share between $0.39 and $0.43​