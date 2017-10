Oct 30 (Reuters) - Chegg Inc:

* Chegg reports Q3 2017 financial results and raises full year 2017 guidance

* Q3 revenue $62.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $57.8 million

* Sees fy 2018 revenue about $295 million

* Sees q4 2017 revenue $70 million to $71 million

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $251 million to $252 million

* Chegg Inc qtrly ‍loss per share $0.11​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: