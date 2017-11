Nov 28 (Reuters) - Chembio Diagnostics Inc:

* CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS AWARDED UNICEF CONTRACT TO SUPPLY POINT-OF-CARE DPP® ZIKA ASSAYS AND DPP® MICRO READERS

* CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS INC - ‍CO HAS BEEN AWARDED A CONDITIONAL LONG TERM ARRANGEMENT FROM UNICEF FOR PURCHASES OF COMPANY‘S DPP ZIKA SYSTEM​

* CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS - ‍UNICEF LTA, WHICH IS VALID THROUGH DEC 31, 2019, INCLUDES PURCHASE COMMITMENT OF $1.5 MILLION, POSSIBLE PURCHASES UP TO $3.4 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: