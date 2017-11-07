FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Chemocentryx reports Q3 revenue $9.0 million
Sections
Featured
Sterling down, FTSE too?
market analysis
Sterling down, FTSE too?
Shortage of EU workers pushing up UK pay - survey
BUSINESS
Shortage of EU workers pushing up UK pay - survey
Saudi mass arrests jolt markets
saudi arabia
Saudi mass arrests jolt markets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 7, 2017 / 9:52 PM / Updated 10 hours ago

BRIEF-Chemocentryx reports Q3 revenue $9.0 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Chemocentryx Inc:

* Chemocentryx reports third quarter 2017 financial results and recent highlights

* Q3 revenue $9.0 million versus I/B/E/S view $9 million

* Chemocentryx Inc - ‍expects to utilize cash and cash equivalents in range of $50 million and $55 million in 2017​

* Chemocentryx inc - ‍phase iii advocate trial of avacopan remains on track to complete enrollment in mid-2018​

* Chemocentryx Inc - ‍plan to launch registration-supporting trial for CCX140 in treatment of focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) in Q4 2017​

* Chemocentryx Inc - qtrly loss per share $0.13​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.